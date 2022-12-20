Ian Schofield, with the Powder River Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, places a wreath on a veteran’s grave during a Wreaths Across America event Saturday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
Cadets and residents came out Saturday morning to honor local veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day.
The ceremony at Mount Pisgah Cemetery included speeches from Civil Air Patrol Maj. Toni Brown and veteran and city councilman Billy Montgomery. Those in attendance also took the time to honor veterans who have died by laying sponsored wreaths on the graves at the cemetery.
