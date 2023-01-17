Anyone interested in a night of science and learning with family can join in from 5:30-7 p.m. tonight at the Campbell County School District Adventurarium and Science Center for a family science night.
The free event will showcase a night of exploration for children, parents and grandparents. Anyone with questions can call 687-4918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.