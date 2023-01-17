Lakeway Learning Center family night
Buy Now

Conestoga Elementary School first grader Madison Corkill and field trip supervisor Alisha Eggers walk past Heather Rodriguez’ mural at Lakeway Learning Center in 2021. The science center will host a free family night from 5:30-7 p.m. tonight.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

Anyone interested in a night of science and learning with family can join in from 5:30-7 p.m. tonight at the Campbell County School District Adventurarium and Science Center for a family science night.

The free event will showcase a night of exploration for children, parents and grandparents. Anyone with questions can call 687-4918.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.