A man found with almost a pound of meth inside of a safe in his home has pleaded guilty and faces up to 12 years in prison.
Kevin B. Morris, 65, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth at his pretrial hearing in late June and had a felony count of meth possession dismissed, per plea negotiations, according to court documents.
In a plea agreement, prosecutors recommend an imposed eight- to 12-year sentence and that he can argue for a lesser punishment at his Sept. 25 sentencing hearing before District Judge Matthew F. Castano.
The afternoon of Feb. 21, Sheriff’s deputies allegedly saw a man who resembled a man with a Johnson County arrest warrant walk into Morris’ residence on Sammye Avenue.
The deputies were working a drug investigation on the vehicle the man, who they were unable to identify, was driving.
When the unknown man went inside, a group of people came outside and wouldn’t identify who the man was, but denied that he was the man deputies were looking for, according to court documents.
Morris, who owns the residence in question, went outside to talk with deputies and gave them permission to look in his residence for the man with the Johnson County warrant.
After not finding him, one deputy asked four other people inside who the man they saw was while another deputy checked for crawlspaces in the mobile home.
The deputy searching for crawlspaces found misaligned flooring and a hypodermic needle and spoon under a rug in the bathroom. Morris denied that the syringe was his and showed his arms, clear of track marks, to make his case to the deputy. Morris denied the deputy when he asked to search the home and a search warrant was sought.
Deputies then gathered everyone in the living room and searched the couch for weapons where they found two more syringes and two krongs, commonly used to smoke meth.
While one deputy left to draft the search warrant, Morris turned over two grams of meth and a used meth pipe to the other deputy.
Once the search warrant was granted, deputies found and broke open a safe that was in a dresser in Morris’ bedroom where inside they found about 445 grams of meth, just under a pound, and a digital scale, according to court documents.
Deputies also found a large number of jeweler’s bags, sandwich bags and a small container with more meth inside of it.
