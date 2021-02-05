The number of active COVID-19 cases in Campbell County dropped again Friday with 38 active cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The county added two new confirmed cases to brings it total to 4,178 since the pandemic began. The 63 new confirmed cases in Wyoming is significantly lower than that state’s average of more than 113 new confirmed cases per day for the past seven days.
Campbell County Public Health announced a schedule of vaccine clinics and drive-thru clinics through the month.
Although overall vaccine supply is still limited, there will be a series of by-appointment clinics at Public Health’s main office for ages 65 to 69 and drive-thru time slots at Cam-plex for those 70 and older.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 3,175
- First vaccine doses administered: 2,298 (72.38%; as of Feb. 3)
- Second vaccine doses received: 1,875
- Second vaccine doses administered: 658 (35.10%; as of Feb. 3)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 473
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 25
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,178
- Number of active cases: 38
- Recoveries: 4,552
- Recoveries in past seven days: 61
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 55
- Hospitalizations today: 2 (as of Feb. 4)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 63
- Number of probables: 7,665
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 795
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 44,911
- Number of active cases: 1,026
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 624
- Hospitalizations today: 48 (as of Feb. 4)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,866 (1,166)
Natrona: 5,740 (1,837)
Campbell: 4,178 (105)
Fremont: 3,888 (661)
Albany: 3,455 (363)
Sweetwater: 3,397 (136)
Sheridan: 2,348 (585)
Weston: 524 (89)
Crook: 383 (34)
Johnson: 408 (207)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.