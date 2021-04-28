Two more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday, neither of which were in Campbell County.
The newly added deaths bring Wyoming’s death toll to 707 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
There were no new cases of COVID-19 counted in Campbell County, which along with five recoveries, dropped the county’s active case count to 14, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 9,200
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,191 (78.16% as of April 26)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 7,380
- Second vaccine doses administered: 5,757 (78.01% as of April 26)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 2,300
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 786
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 508
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 8
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,310
- Number of active cases: 14
- Recoveries: 4,744
- Recoveries in past seven days: 20
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 47
- Number of probables: 8,984
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 315
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 48,899
- Number of active cases: 412
- New deaths: 2
- Overall deaths: 707
- Hospitalizations today: 23
