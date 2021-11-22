A structure fire on North Sage Hill Road on Sunday afternoon burned a bedroom inside the modular home and killed a pet pig.
Heavy smoke and fire was found coming from a bedroom inside of the home, as well as in an area beneath the home. Firefighters quickly put out the fire, according to a Campbell County Fire Department press release.
