A man convicted of stealing money from his missing fiancée’s bank account, running up her credit cards and deleting her email account in the days and weeks after she was last seen is set to face open sentencing on three felony charges Wednesday.
Nathan J. Hightman, 39, entered cold guilty pleas in March to felony counts of theft, unlawful use of a credit card and crimes against intellectual property for taking $3,666.46 from Irene Gakwa’s bank account, charging $3,230.65 to two of her credit cards and deleting her Gmail account without permission.
Hightman agreed in a plea deal to pay restitution totaling almost $7,000 for the money stolen and charged to Gakwa’s credit cards. Apart from the restitution, no sentencing recommendations were made prior to the guilty pleas.
That means the maximum punishment for each conviction remains in play.
His public defender Dallas Lamb and County Attorney Nathan Henkes, the prosecutor on the case, will argue sentencing terms at the hearing Wednesday.
The maximum sentence for each of the theft and unlawful use of a credit card convictions is up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. The maximum for the crimes against intellectual property count is three years in prison and a $3,000 fine.
Collectively, Hightman could face up to 23 years in prison and $23,000 in fines.
His sentencing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Wednesday before District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey.
Hightman had been out on $10,000 bond from the time of his May 2022 preliminary hearing in Circuit Court until his change of plea hearing in March, where he entered cold pleas and Causey revoked his bond.
He was handcuffed by two bailiffs at the end of the hearing and taken to the Campbell County Detention Center where he remains.
Police arrested Hightman May 10, 2022 on suspicion that he had transferred money from Gakwa’s bank account into his own electronic money-transferring Zelle account and used two of her credit cards in the weeks after her disappearance.
All bank transfers and credit card uses were made after Gakwa was last reportedly seen in February.
At the time of Hightman’s arrest, he was a person of interest in the disappearance of Gakwa, who was last seen on a video call with her parents Feb. 24, 2022.
The next day her bank password was changed via her Samsung Galaxy phone and a message was sent to her employer quitting her job. That same day, Feb. 25, surveillance footage shows Hightman using one of her credit cards to buy a pair of boots, jeans and a shovel from Walmart, according to court documents.
Police and FBI personnel were seen Oct. 13 outside of Hightman’s home on Pathfinder Circle in Gillette where they executed newly granted search warrants after further evidence gave additional cause to search the home, according to police at the time.
Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said in an email to the News Record last week that the investigation into the missing person case is ongoing and police have no new information to share.
The last public update police have given about the case was made at the time Hightman’s home was searched in October.
