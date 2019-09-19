The traffic signals on Highway 59 at Country Club and Madison will be down Thursday, which could cause some delays for drivers, but should improve traffic flow in the long run.
The signals won't be working for about two hours at each location beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday and run through the day.
While that happens, traffic will be controlled by lane closures and flaggers. No left turns will be allowed at the intersections while the work is being done.
Cache Valley Electric will be performing the work as part of a signal detection upgrade project. The upgrade is to the equipment that detects the oncoming traffic, which will make the intersections and corridor traffic flow more efficiently
