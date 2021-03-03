Wyoming recorded 11 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 682 since the pandemic began, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.
None of the 11 deaths were Campbell County residents, where there have been 57 COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County since the pandemic began.
Although there were no new local deaths, the county did add a handful of new confirmed cases.
The six newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Campbell County on Tuesday brings its active cases to 17 and its total to 4,193 since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 5,542
- First vaccine doses administered: 4,027 (72.66%; as of March 1)
- Second vaccine doses received: 3,262
- Second vaccine doses administered: 1,855 (56.87%; as of March 1)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 6
- Number of probables: 480
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 12
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,193
- Number of active cases: 17
- Recoveries: 4,597
- Recoveries in past seven days: 17
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 43
- Number of probables: 8,337
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 410
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 46,190
- Number of active cases: 506
- New deaths: 11
- Overall deaths: 682
- Hospitalizations today: 24
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,940 (1,275)
Natrona: 5,767 (1,941)
Campbell: 4,193 (480)
Fremont: 4,099 (778)
Albany: 3,529 (382)
Sweetwater: 3,628 (146)
Sheridan: 2,400 (623)
Weston: 527 (96)
Johnson: 420 (292)
Crook: 386 (32)
