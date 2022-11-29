The Campbell County Master Gardeners will teach a class on how to enjoy holiday plants all year long at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 412 S. Gillette Ave.
The gardeners will share knowledge on paper whites, Norfolk pine, Christmas cactus and poinsettias to lengthen a plant’s longevity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.