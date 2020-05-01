In the past few weeks, public schools have faced unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers have stepped up to provide learning opportunities for students in ways that no one could have imagined just two months ago, and all Wyoming education professionals have been the foot soldiers removing roadblocks to ensure students have access to food, supplies, connectivity and instructional opportunities while protecting the public health of their communities.
Next week is Teacher Appreciation Week and the Wyoming School Boards Association is challenging all parents, students, communities and educators to post short videos, pictures or stories about favorite teachers.
People are asked to tag "Ignite Wyoming" on Facebook or Instagram.
