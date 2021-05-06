It was a tall ask at Blessings in a Backpack's warehouse Wednesday morning as more than 1,000 meals needed to be prepared and bagged to be sent out to area children.

Wyoming Mustangs wide receiver Rashad Ridley unboxes instant oatmeal packets before bagging 1,033 meals for area children at Blessings In A Backpack's warehouse Wednesday morning. The team donated $1,700 to the organization following a bike raffle at their previous game, which was purchased by Wyoming Corporate Cleaners.

From observing the lighthearted conversations and smiles on the faces of the Wyoming Mustangs athletes tasked with the challenge, the meal prep didn't phase them one bit.

Athletes with the Wyoming Mustangs pass bags down an assembly line to be filled at Blessings In A Backpack's warehouse Wednesday morning. The team donated $1,700 to the organization following a bike raffle at their previous game, which was purchased by Wyoming Corporate Cleaners.
Wyoming Mustangs defensive end Dave Caladeron smiles while talking with teammates prior to bagging more than a thousand meals for area children Wednesday morning at Blessings In A Backpack.
Eriq Swiftwater, far right, preps food with teammates at the Blessings In A Backpack warehouse Wednesday morning.
Blessings In A Backpack program coordinator laughs with members of the Wyoming Mustangs as she receives a $1,700 check to help feed more than a thousand children through their program this week Wednesday at the organization's warehouse.

