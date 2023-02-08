A Gillette man arrested after an inquiry by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations has pleaded guilty to three felony drug charges and faces up to eight years in prison.

Matthew Harold Johnson, 47, pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to felony cocaine possession and two felony counts of delivery of meth. District Judge Mathew Castano found him guilty on those three counts and dismissed a felony marijuana possession count, per a plea agreement, according to court documents.

