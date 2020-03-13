The risk to residents “remains low” now that Wyoming has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and has seen varied levels of response around the state.
That was one of the messages Gov. Mark Gordon conveyed during a Thursday afternoon press conference from Cheyenne to update how the Cowboy State is responding to the virus, which has spread to 47 states and the District of Columbia.
“Wyoming has had its first confirmed case of coronavirus,” he said, referring to a Sheridan County woman whose diagnosis was confirmed Wednesday night. “This was not unexpected and we have been preparing for this eventuality for some time now.”
The state is establishing a unified command center to coordinate efforts between state agencies and local communities, he said. That includes the state Departments of Health, Education and Homeland Security.
Gordon also said that, while the risk to Wyoming residents from COVID-19 is low, he’s encouraging communities to think twice about going forward with large events.
“With an overabundance of caution, I am recommending we consider carefully whether large community gatherings and events with more than 250 people should happen,” Gordon said, adding he prefers those to be local decisions and not made at the state level.
Gordon and Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer, both asked county public health offices to inform the command center about those decisions to cancel events, like when the Natrona County Department of Public Health canceled the class 3A/4A State Basketball Championships that began Thursday and would have run through Saturday.
“As decisions like today’s basketball tournament are made, that that be communicated with our offices,” Gordon said. “That way we can respond … appropriately.”
Harrist added that the state DOH was “not involved” in canceling the tournament.
Still only 1 case
The state has received “hundreds” of COVID-19 test kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Harrist said, adding that so far, 16 tests in Wyoming have come back negative and one positive.
Wyoming also will get $4.5 million from the CDC within the next 30 days that can be used for many expenses related to responding to the virus.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming will cover the cost of diagnostic tests for COVID-19 for all members who meet CDC guidelines for testing, and member cost-share for the COVID-19 test will be waived. The insurer also will cover medically necessary services and treatment for those diagnosed with COVID-19 based on the individual’s benefits, and remove the administrative requirements for prior authorizations for medically appropriate testing and care for COVID-19.
Education
Gordon also reiterated news released earlier Thursday that the University of Wyoming is extending its spring break by a week through March 29. That will give university faculty more time to plan for other alternatives like having online-only classes, if necessary.
As for the state’s community colleges, they’re deciding for themselves how to move forward, the governor said.
“Our community colleges are working with their crisis management teams in their communities and considering their own measures,” he said.
The Northern Wyoming Community College District, which oversees Sheridan and Gillette colleges, has extended spring break by two weeks through April 5. It also has identified a student and teacher from Sheridan College who are in a 14-day self-quarantine.
Use common sense
Although there is no vaccine or prophylactic drugs for COVID-19, Harrist said the best preventative measures people can do are basic, like washing hands for at least 20 seconds and stay home and away from others if you’re not feeling well.
“I can’t stress enough the importance of those simple, everyday actions,” she said.
Gordon said he got some good advice on making sure his hands are properly washed.
“My wife tells me you are supposed to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to yourself twice while washing your hands,” he said.
And while he acknowledges some residents are overreacting to the potential for contracting the virus, the overall danger is minimal. The virus is typically mild for youth and middle-aged people who are in good health, he said.
Older people with more stressed immune systems are at a greater danger from COVID-19, Gordon said, adding that exercising caution is as much about protecting those people as it is yourselves.
“The most vulnerable citizens in our state deserve our commitment,” he said.
The state recommends families be “two-week ready,” which means having enough food and supplies at home to last a couple of weeks without going to the store.
The run on local retail stores and cleaning them out of hand sanitizer, paper products, baby food and other necessities isn’t necessary, Gordon said.
“Being two-weeks ready does not mean you need to stock up on a year’s supply of toilet paper,” he said.
County to meet Monday
Commission Chairman D.G. Reardon said the commissioners will meet Monday to talk about COVID-19 in detail and figure out the best way to reduce exposure to its employees and residents.
“As it’s getting a little closer to home, we need to get aggressive on what we’re doing to try to keep people safe,” he said.
Ivy Castleberry, the county’s public information officer, said Campbell County Public Health is recommending businesses also have their own plans.
If people are concerned that they might have coronavirus, Public Health is asking them to contact their health care provider ahead of time. If doctors have to check someone for COVID-19, they have to prepare their office to protect all of the other patients.
Castleberry said a joint information center that includes the county, city, Campbell County Health, Campbell County School District, Town of Wright and Gillette College has been formed to make sure everyone is getting the same information. It is working on getting a hotline set up.
Mayor issues statement
The city of Gillette has plans in place to continue providing services to residents in the face of COVID-19, said Mayor Louise Carter-King in a prepared statement.
“We will continue to make sure that you can turn on your water, flush your toilet, turn on the lights and have your garbage picked up,” she said. “Our dispatchers and police officers will continue to respond to all calls for assistance. Our streets and pathways will be plowed when it snows. We will sweep them whenever possible.”
She encourages everyone to wash their hands, clean common surfaces, including cellphones, and stay home if they’re sick.
“If you think you may be infected, call your doctor or the hospital beforehand so that they can take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread to others already at the clinic,” she said. “Testing is performed locally, but the test is analyzed at the state lab. It takes between 48 hours and 72 hours for a result.”
She stressed the importance of sharing information from credible sources.
“Please do not begin or pass along rumors about what someone may have heard happen somewhere,” she said.
Carter-King also asked residents to “think about everyone in the community.”
“It isn’t necessary to hoard anything. There are plenty of supplies for everyone if everyone only buys what they need,” she said. “Gillette and Campbell County residents have always come through for each other when the chips are down. Let’s do it again.”
No visitors at the Legacy
Campbell County Health is not allowing any visitors, including family members, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center because of the respiratory risks associated with COVID-19.
Alternate communication methods are being used and can be arranged by calling 307-688-7000.
“We know that people are social creatures, and keeping our residents from the people they love and enjoy can be very stressful,” Jonni Belden, vice president of continuing health services for CCH, said in a press release. “Not permitting visitors is a choice we prefer to not have to make; however, keeping respiratory illnesses out of the Legacy is our care goal.
“We have increased our in-house activity schedule to encourage socialization and have multiple telecommunication tools we can use for family and friends.”
The visitation rules for the hospital’s dialysis unit and CCH’s Close to Home Hospice remain the same.
Visitation at the dialysis unit is limited, and all patients, family members and visitors will be screening before entering.
At Close to Home Hospice, everyone will be screened for respiratory symptoms each time they visit, and employees will be screened for respiratory illness as well. People who feel sick are being asked to not visit.
Council of Community Services
The Council of Community Services is taking precautions to keep its clients and staff safe.
The Soup Kitchen will still serve meals every day from noon to 1 p.m., but starting Monday, it will be a sack lunch-style meal and there will be no seating available at the Soup Kitchen. It will strictly be a matter of picking up a sack lunch and leaving.
When visiting the agency, if you are in need of the Food Pantry or Section 8 Housing, call 307-686-2730. If you are making a donation or volunteering, please knock. The doors will remain closed until further notice, but the organization is not shut down.
Scheduled volunteers are still welcome at the Council of Community Services, but the organization asks that if people are feeling sick to call and reschedule their time.
Museum’s program still on
The Rockpile Museum’s Saturday program with Native American educators Whitney Rencountre and Jessie Taken Alive-Rencountre is still a go, said museum director Robert Henning.
The two will share Dakota and Lakota history and culture through music, dance and storytelling as part of the museum’s Black & Yellow Theatre at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.
The rest of the museum’s operations will continue as well, Henning said.
