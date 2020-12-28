Senior Center
Cherry McLeod, who works in administration for the Campbell County Senior Center, wears a face mask as she hands Lloyd Darnall a tray of food. McLeod is sitting down with Carol Ervin, left, and Redd Ness to enjoy lunch at the center in June. After an upsurge in COVID-19 in the community, the center earlier in the fall had to briefly shut down its in-person meal service for the second time during the pandemic.

 News Record File Photo/Mike Moore

The Campbell County Senior Center cafeteria is open for its members.

The facility has resumed offering in-person meals after it had to close its doors in October and go back to serving curbside-only meals because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

