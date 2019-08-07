Since the July 17 hailstorm rolled through Gillette, insurance and car repair stations have popped up all over the town. Now, the rooftops have become busy with hail repair as well.
Damage from the hail is estimated to be $40 million in Campbell County. In only 14 minutes the hail went from 1½ inches in diameter to 2¼ inches in diameter — enough to dent cars, crack windshields and damage roofs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.