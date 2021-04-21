Two more COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Wyoming on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 705 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
One of the newly added deaths involved a Fremont County man who was hospitalized and had health conditions that put him at an increased risk of severe COVID-19 complications. The other death was of an older man from Natrona County and it's unclear whether he had health conditions putting him at an increased risk of complications, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Campbell County added five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing its total to 4,302 confirmed, 508 probable and 4,724 recovered cases since the pandemic began.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 9,200
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,023 (76.34% as of April 19)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 7,380
- Second vaccine doses administered: 5,269 (71.40% as of April 19)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 2,300
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 786
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 5
- Number of probables: 508
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 21
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,302
- Number of active cases: 22
- Recoveries: 4,724
- Recoveries in past seven days: 29
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 49
- Number of probables: 8,872
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 297
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 48,584
- Number of active cases: 376
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 705
- Hospitalizations today: 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.