Campbell County recorded two new confirmed cases over the weekend as its active case count dropped to 19.
Two COVID-19 patients are in Campbell County Memorial Hospital as of Monday, part of 50 coronavirus patients throughout Wyoming.
With 18.07% of its total population fully vaccinated, Campbell County continues to have the lowest vaccination rate in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,679 (as of June 28)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 7,819 (as of June 28)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,011
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 547
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 36
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,631
- Number of active cases: 19
- Recoveries: 5,100
- Recoveries in past seven days: 22
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 60
- Hospitalizations today: 2
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 81
- Number of probables: 9,922
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 586
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 52,096
- Number of active cases: 547
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 740
- Hospitalizations today: 50
