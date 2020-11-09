A return to cool weather
Golden hues reflect off Fishing Lake at Dalbey Memorial Park as the sun set last Thursday evening over Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

Gillette's most recent unseasonably warm temperatures appear to be in the rear-view mirror as cooler weather returns to the region, which initially began Sunday just before the start of the new work week.

Bitter cold temperatures experienced a few weeks earlier gave way to much warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s last week. Sunday was much different, however, because of a sudden drastic drop in temperatures, bringing high temperatures from the the lower 70s down to the upper 30s.

