Gillette's most recent unseasonably warm temperatures appear to be in the rear-view mirror as cooler weather returns to the region, which initially began Sunday just before the start of the new work week.
Bitter cold temperatures experienced a few weeks earlier gave way to much warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s last week. Sunday was much different, however, because of a sudden drastic drop in temperatures, bringing high temperatures from the the lower 70s down to the upper 30s.
