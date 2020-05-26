The Gillette Police Department is investigating several cases of damaged vehicles parked on the 4500 block of Running W Drive on Saturday.
At about 3 a.m. Saturday a 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man reported seeing two suspects in sweatshirts and masks going through vehicles near their home. The man confronted the suspects, who then left, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
