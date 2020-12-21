The number of COVID-19 cases in Campbell County rose drastically after an unexpected glitch between Campbell County Memorial Hospital and the Wyoming Department of Health’s recording systems caused several days' worth of cases to report all at once Friday.
Friday afternoon, the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county jumped by 367, bringing the local number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began above 3,500.
As of Monday morning, Campbell County has had 3,576 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 351 probables since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
It is unclear how long the glitch had affected the county’s recording metrics, but it appears to have been corrected going forward, said Campbell County spokeswoman Ivy McGowan.
The 219 active cases in Campbell County on Monday is almost 100 more than it had before the recording glitch was corrected Friday.
Before the backlogged cases were added to the state department of health’s count Friday, Campbell County had seen its newly recovered cases outpace confirmed cases for most of December. That change was reflected in the number of active cases in the county dropping from 718 on Dec. 1 to 219 on Monday.
Although the curve of new cases and hospitalizations has been trending downward statewide and in the county, COVID-19 patients continue to find their way into Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Monday morning, there were 26 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Campbell County, the third-most in the state behind Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, each of which had 33 hospitalizations as of Sunday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Of the 26 COVID-19 patients at the hospital, three were in the ICU. On Thursday, CCH expanded its ICU to include another 10-bed alternate care ICU on the hospital’s fourth floor because of the increased demand for those beds.
The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center had an additional 12 patients in its COVID-19 unit Monday. Since cases began spreading throughout the long-term care facility in October, nine residents of the facility have died a COVID-19 related death, said CCH spokesperson Dane Joslyn.
As hospitalizations and deaths continue on through December, the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccine offered a glimmer of hope for the hospital’s overburdened workforce.
Health care workers who qualified in the top two tiers of the Wyoming Department of Health’s vaccination prioritization began receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last week. The county received 975 doses in its first shipment and expects to receive more before the first crop of vaccinated workers are due for their follow-up booster shot in early January, McGowan said.
After Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Campbell County could be seeing its first doses of that vaccine arrive this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.