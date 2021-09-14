The Campbell County Public Library’s September book discussion will examine “The Midnight Library: A novel” by Matt Haig.
The book is about a woman in her 30s who feels alienated and unneeded in the world when she comes across a midnight library. The library allows her to look into variations of what her life could have been. Her journey of self-discovery results in a reflective story about choices people make and the paths they’ve chosen, according to the Bibliofile website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.