Video lyrics

The germs are everywhere, handrails, carts, and even the floor

Too many viruses and troubles got you losing control

You want a hug from me, stand close to me, it’s real hard I know

I want the good life, want to live life, so I’ll be real bold...

I think the world should know...

Everyone should hand-wash

Said we need to hand-wash

The germs are everywhere, handrails, carts, and even the floor

Too many viruses and troubles got you losing control

You want a hug from me, stand close to me, it’s real hard I know

Need sanitizer, but definitely more T.P. roll

I think you need to know...

You just need to hand-wash

Said you need to hand-wash

Every day before I touch my face,

I wash my hands with soap and I leave no trace

Need to believe got sanitizing down

'Cause I'm in need of staying healthy now

I could be scrubbing till the germs come out

And when I’m done hands would be clean, no doubt

Scrubbing with friction watch the suds go down

(I can make you hand-wash)

Everybody hand-wash

Make everybody hand-wash

Surfaces covered in the worst germs, we can’t ever deny

We avoid danger, stay safe, just please follow the signs

We must be careful when touching our face, mouth, nose, and eyes

Cough and sneeze, wash vigorously, just please take your time

I think you need to know...

You just need to hand-wash

Said you need to hand-wash

Every day before I touch my face,

I wash my hands with soap and I leave no trace

Need to believe got sanitizing down

'Cause I'm in need of staying healthy now

I could be scrubbing till the germs come out

And when I’m done hands would be clean, no doubt

Scrubbing with friction watch the suds go down

(That I can make you hand-wash)

That I can make you hand-wash

I can make you hand-wash

I can make you hand-wash

So can I get a hand-wash?