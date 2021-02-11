Chuckle for Charities
Amber Jackson-Jordan gives her monologue to kick off the night during Chuckle For Charities at Cam-plex Saturday night. The evening was themed around popular television show “Saturday Night Live” with humorous acts stemming from its skits over the years. The fundraiser dinner benefitted Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

The Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation (GARF) raised $35,000 at its annual Chuckle for Charities fundraiser last week.

GARF Director Margie McWilliams said it was a little more than last year’s fundraiser.

