The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and patients treated for COVID-19 related illness in Campbell County has decreased steadily since the peak of the surge this fall.
But with the omicron variant spreading quickly in other parts of the United States and world, Campbell County Health is bracing for another surge of COVID-19 patients in late January or February.
“There’s a lot of prediction that we could be surging in, as the United States, we could be surging in January and we’re always a little bit behind that (in Gillette), so we are waiting for the next surge to happen in late January, early February time frame,” said Natalie Tucker, chief nursing officer at CCH.
The omicron surges that have occurred elsewhere in the world, so far, have been short lived compared to other surges throughout the pandemic, suggesting that if the increase comes, it could end more quickly than the ones these past two autumns.
“It kind of comes on quick but goes away fairly quickly,” Tucker said. “It might be a few weeks to a month instead of several months that we’re surging, with those (other variants).”
Tucker was clear that those estimates are projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on the information from other countries that have already dealt with increased hospitalizations from the spread of the omicron variant.
There is still more to learn about the omicron variant, but as of now, it is believed to spread more quickly than the original virus and could be spread to others, even those who are vaccinated or asymptomatic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Early indicators suggest the omicron variant may cause milder illness, but the CDC said more information is needed to know how the severity compares with other variants.
“Unfortunately, they have found that the people most at risk of this variant are the elderly and the medically fragile and children,” she said. “We’re sort of preparing for those things to happen.”
If there is another surge, Tucker said CCH is expecting increased emergency room visits, lab testing and possibly expanding the overflow units in the hospital used to house an influx of patients in past surges.
After expanding to as many as 46 patient beds, including 10 ICU beds, in October, CCH has since returned the size of its ICU to seven beds and decreased its Medical/Surgical Unit capacity to 22-25 beds, which is still more beds than normal, Tucker said.
“Of course, we have to find staffing for that, which affects other areas that we have to find staffing for overflow,” she said. “But we’re thinking, based on what everyone else has found, that it will only be a couple weeks worth of a surge with the new variant.”
In the meantime, the hospital has seen an increase in influenza and RSV patients, Tucker said.
The experience from dealing with past COVID-19 waves will come in handy when dealing with future predicaments that test the hospital’s patient capacity. Plus, treatments and prevention tools have advanced as well, she added.
The COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose for those eligible are publicly available for free. Around this time last year, the shots had just been approved and were making their way to the very first recipients.
Also, treatments have evolved as well, with a monoclonal antibody treatment for less severe COVID-19 patients that has shown a strong success rate in abating more serious illness.
Antiviral COVID-19 treatment pills from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Merck have both been approved this month and are expected to work as an effective at-home treatment for those who are COVID-19 positive with mild to moderate symptoms and at risk of more severe illness, the Associated Press reported.
Those pills are not available through Campbell County Health yet, Tucker said.
“We’ve learned a lot from the last couple surges that we’ve had,” Tucker said. “We have all of those plans we can pull out and just readjust if we need to for what’s currently happening.”
With the omicron variant proving more transmissible than past variants, the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines has been put to the test.
Information from South Africa and the United Kingdom suggests the effectiveness against infection for two mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses is now about 35%, with a third-shot booster increasing that effectiveness to 75%, according to the CDC.
Vaccination is still strongly recommended by the CDC for everyone older than 5, with all 16 and up recommended for boosters as well. The shots have shown to still reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 related severe illness, hospitalization and death.
Tucker also emphasized the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots, as well as the flu shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.