In its second month, the Campbell County Public Library will host its new game night for adults program at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The event is for those ages 16 years and older and meets every third Wednesday at the library. This month features “quiet” games played in the library’s atrium where attendees can join in the holiday spirit surrounded by decorations and piano music.
