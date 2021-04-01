Two more COVID-19 related Campbell County deaths were announced Wednesday when the Wyoming Department of Health added five more statewide coronavirus-related deaths to its records.
With the recent additions, there have been 61 COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County and 700 throughout Wyoming since the pandemic began.
The two Campbell County deaths both were long-term care facility residents who died in March. Both were older adult women who had health conditions that put them at increased risk of complications from COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 7,490
- First vaccine doses administered: 6,108 (81.55% as of March 29)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 5,790
- Second vaccine doses administered: 3,808 (65.77% as of March 29)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 400
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 307
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 494
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 11
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,247
- Number of active cases: 15
- Recoveries: 4,665
- Recoveries in past seven days: 17
- New deaths: 2
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 2
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 69
- Number of probables: 8,656
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 356
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 47,654
- Number of active cases: 464
- New deaths: 5
- Overall deaths: 700
- Hospitalizations today: 19
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 7,227 (1,387)
Natrona: 5,838 (1,979)
Fremont: 4,262 (808)
Campbell: 4,247 (494)
Sweetwater: 3,870 (152)
Albany: 3,574 (396)
Sheridan: 2,441 (638)
Weston: 537 (96)
Johnson: 422 (291)
Crook: 391 (33)
