The Campbell County Public Library will be screening “Visions of Warriors” at 3 p.m. Nov. 10.
The film is a feature documentary about four veterans from the Vietnam War era to the Iraq War, who participate in the groundbreaking Veteran Photo Recovery Project at the VA Menlo Park and use innovative photography therapy to treat their moral injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, military sexual trauma and other mental illnesses.
