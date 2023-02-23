A 64-year-old man was arrested after a pound of meth was found in his home Tuesday afternoon.
At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, deputies got a search warrant for a home in the 2700 block of Sammye Avenue that the 64-year-old was living in. During the search, they recovered about 1 pound of meth, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
