A burglary suspect caught on surveillance video at the Gurley Kwik Shop seemed a tad too familiar with getting into the building and with the location of the safe, leading police to focus on finding previous employees of the store after it was broken into three times last month.

Jon Kirby, 36, has been charged with three counts of burglary and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. He is awaiting his arraignment in District Court on the charges.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.