A year after changing the joint powers agreement that funds the Campbell County Fire Board to an even split, Gillette City Council members and Campbell County Commissioners floated revisiting their shared deal that governs Cam-plex too.
The big picture talk came up last week while commissioners and council members hashed out near-term discrepancies in how many new employees to fund for the fire department and Cam-plex.
The fire department asked for eight new employees in its budget proposal. While city officials want to fund all eight positions, county officials have committed to funding four, specifically to staff Station 9 in Wright with more firefighters.
Campbell County Public Land Board members asked for seven new Cam-plex employees, which the city also OK’d. As it is, the county is planning to fund two of those seven positions, said Commission Chair Colleen Faber, at a special meeting last week.
The city plans to earmark the money for all the new positions and “harmonize” its budget with whatever total the commissioners decide on, said Hyun Kim, city administrator.
The city and county each fund 49% of the fire department budget and the town of Wright pays the remaining 2%. But their deal for Cam-plex is different. The county pays 80% of the operational budget for Cam-plex and the city pays 20%. They each split its capital budget 50-50.
“It was constructed upon a vision at the time based on the realities of that day. That’s not this community anymore,” Commissioner Jim Ford said of the Cam-plex joint powers agreement.
He said they should even the funding ratio “relative to who gets to cash the sales tax check” from the events Cam-plex draws.
“It’s more the city, less the county, and the funding model doesn’t reflect that,” Ford said. “This would be a lot easier discussion if it was 50-50 on operations.”
A recurring issue is that their existing land board deal has no tiebreaker when the two entities hit a stalemate. An amended joint powers agreement could change that, giving a clear-cut way to move forward when the city and county have disagreements, such as how many new positions to add, or potentially, how many to cut.
Kim floated the idea of an agreement between the two sides to negotiate in good faith to amend the land board joint powers agreement throughout the next year.
He pitched a loose deal where for just this upcoming budget cycle, the city would fund the difference in employees the city and county can’t agree on — four for the fire department and five for Cam-plex. If the a deal is reached, they each move forward under the new funding split. If it’s not, those employees would stay on the books and the county would continue paying the lion’s share of their 80-20 split.
“It would be a year of deliberate negotiations,” he said.
Commissioner Kelley McCreery suggested reversing that deal, with the county eating the short-term cost and the city holding the long-term downside if a new agreement isn’t reached.
The city of Gillette needs three budget readings to pass its budget. To ensure enough time for that, any short-term fixes or agreements need to be reached within a matter of weeks.
Faber said the county has not finalized its budget and is open to making changes. They’ll know more by Monday, May 15, she said.
Help still wanted
Commissioners are OK with the capital budget request for Cam-plex, but as of now, will only fund two of the seven positions asked for.
The budget that Cam-plex Executive Director Aaron Lyles and land board members proposed to the city and county calls for a 2.3% net increase from last year’s budget, including a 28% increase to its operational budget and 26% decrease to its capital budget.
The operational budget request of $5.17 million includes dollars to hire the new positions.
The capital budget request of $2.45 million covers preparation for the National High School Finals Rodeo this summer, Camporee next summer and necessary maintenance and upkeep for the aging Cam-plex facilities.
But with what’s been countered by the county, the result is a 7.13% decrease from last year, or $512,000 less, Lyles said.
“I know that my team, we’re struggling to understand that recommendation of hold the line, but actually, we’re near a 10%-of-request decrease,” he said.
Land board member Bob Maul emphasized how dire the staffing issues are at Cam-plex.
“We’ve had tremendous turnover of employees and it’s because we’re working them to death, and we can’t do that with the same number of people that we have, it’s just plain and simple,” Maul said.
Mayor Shay Lundvall said the city has decided to forego other projects so that Cam-plex can have adequate staffing and asked commissioners to make the same consideration.
Lyles said the potential budget cut hurts more given the timing of National High School Finals Rodeo upcoming then Camporee next summer.
“I’m nervous about not just the future of the organization, the health of this association and what we can do to make it self-funding in the future, but I’m nervous about the staff just not walking out,” he said. “The things I deal with on a day-to-day basis are serious.”
Funding fire
The city stands prepared to fund eight new fire department employees.
“I think the council’s heard emphatically that there is a desire to get more professional firefighters as well as administration folks on now,” Kim said.
County commissioners said they’ll fund four and reevaluate next year, with an eye toward reaching the fire department’s staffing goal in time.
“The county’s attitude is that we’re gonna start a downward trend in spending over the next few years because we think that’s where the revenue’s going,” said commissioner Del Shelstad. “We don’t know that, nobody has a crystal ball, I wish we did, but we don’t know that.”
The reason for staffing the four positions in Wright is to protect the infrastructure and energy industry in southern Campbell County, which would help Station 3 take less calls for Wright and more calls in the city, Shelstad said.
“My fear is we go forward and then a couple years from now when revenue isn’t there we have to get rid of those people,” he added. “That’s going to make all of us look bad.”
Nathan McLeland said that in his time on the council, the county has traditionally wanted the city to step up and contribute more funding to fire.
“We’re at a point now where the City Council is willing to step up and meet that obligation asked of us by the fire department, and this to me feels like we’re going backwards,” he said.
Ford said the county has historically had “erratic” funding cycles, based on its assessed valuation, and that the commissioners favor a more leveled approach to budgeting, as opposed to year-to-year highs and lows.
“I think it’s fair to say this board would like to level out the peaks and valleys a bit, that our funding decisions don’t need to be dictated by what our assessed valuation is that year,” Ford said.
McCreery had a different stance. He said he’s OK with gradually working toward the number of employees the department wants, instead of all at once, but “If times are good now, I don’t mind spending the money.”
“I like to call myself a conservative, but I have a common sense that tells me if this year ain’t good enough, when is it gonna be good enough?” he added.
Commissioners directed departments to budget flat this cycle, and even adding four of the eight new positions is a significant increase to the fire department budget from last year.
“Because we’re not willing to fully fund doesn’t mean we don’t think the city’s stepping up, because that’s not true at all,” Shelstad said.
