The first meeting of the Campbell County Health Behavioral Health Committee will take place this week, with an eye toward growing and sustaining mental health services in the community.
The public is invited to join the committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the IT training room D, inside Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
The first meeting will focus on establishing a mission and vision for the newly formed group and local government officials have been invited to take part, according to a CCH press release.
“I see the Behavioral Health Committee as a team of individuals committed to sustaining and growing mental health services in Campbell County,” said hospital board chairman Alan Stuber, in the press release.
Campbell County had a record number of suicides in 2022 and Wyoming continues to lead the nation in suicide rate per capita.
A similar joint behavioral health committee had been formed in the past, but disbanded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What I want is for there to be action taken by the committee, not just talk,” Stuber said in the release. “We’ve got an opportunity to come together as a community to take meaningful steps to address the mental health needs of our community.”
