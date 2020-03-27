A city of Gillette digital road sign reminds people to practice social distancing along Highway 59 near the Interstate 90 interchange. On Tuesday, a company called Unacast published a social distancing scoreboard for the United States. The scoreboard, determined by GPS cellphone location data, gave a letter grade to every state. Wyoming is the only state to earn an F.
For a state that is in general very spread out, Wyoming is notoriously bad at the concept of social distancing.
On Tuesday, a company called Unacast published a social distancing scoreboard for the United States. The scoreboard, determined by GPS cellphone location data, gave a letter grade to every state. Wyoming is the only state to earn and F.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.