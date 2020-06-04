Amelia Grondin, 3, curiously looks up at mother Rachel Grondin as the mother closes her eyes in prayer during Wednesday evening's prayer vigil at Lasting Legacy Park led by Family Life Church and Gillette Foursquare Church.
Amelia Grondin, 3, curiously looks up at mother Rachel Grondin as the mother closes her eyes in prayer during Wednesday evening's prayer vigil at Lasting Legacy Park led by Family Life Church and Gillette Foursquare Church.
Attendees raise their arms in the air as Gillette Foursquare Church senior pastor Regan Pickrel leads the group in prayer Wednesday at Lasting Legacy Park during a communitywide vigil in light of recent riots and racial injustice across America.
As protests over the death of George Floyd continued around the world, dozens of Gillette and Campbell County residents congregated for an evening of prayer Wednesday.
Coming together to pray is an important thing to do every day, said Bri Renneisen, Foursquare Church worship leader. But with everything that has been going on with all the anger and sadness on all sides right now prayer is even more important.
