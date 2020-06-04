As protests over the death of George Floyd continued around the world, dozens of Gillette and Campbell County residents congregated for an evening of prayer Wednesday.

Coming together to pray is an important thing to do every day, said Bri Renneisen, Foursquare Church worship leader. But with everything that has been going on with all the anger and sadness on all sides right now prayer is even more important.

