The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information about four pronghorn that were shot and left in the Weston Hills Recreation Area north of Gillette off Highway 59.
Two pronghorn does were shot and left within 40 yards of each other on the Wyoming state land section west of mile marker 143 on Wednesday. A further search by North Gillette Game Warden Becca Lutz revealed another doe pronghorn that was shot and died about 200 yards from the others, according to a Game and Fish press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.