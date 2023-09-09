Artist creates painting and puzzle that reflect Gillette's past, present and future

Gillette has grown by leaps and bounds in the last 50 years, but it wouldn’t be where it is today without the efforts of many, many people.
If Gillette were a puzzle, it wouldn’t be complete without those people, or pieces, all of whom did something big or small that make Gillette a vibrant community.
When Eric Dowdle, an American folk painter based out of Utah, was commissioned to paint Gillette, he was surprised to see how it had grown.
He grew up in Green River in the 1970s and 1980s, back when it was the fifth largest city in the state. Green River had a population of 12,000, and Gillette was a smaller town that one could drive from end to end in five minutes.
Dowdle said he was surprised to see how much Gillette’s grown since then.
“Today, Green River still has 12,000, Gillette is closing in on 40,000. I was blown away,” he said. “If people really knew what Gillette had to offer, you couldn’t contain the population flux.”
Dowdle has done paintings for more than 400 communities big and small. Just in Wyoming, he’s painted his hometown of Green River, as well as Jackson Hole, and he’s currently working on Star Valley.
At the end of 2022, the Gillette City Council, commissioned Dowdle to create a piece for Gillette. The total price of the art project is $150,000, and it will be paid out of the Mayor’s Art Council’s reserve fund.
Dowdle’s painting of Gillette will be turned into a 500-piece puzzle that will be available for purchase.
He said Gillette is the most sprawling, open-spaced painting he’s ever had to do. For purposes of the puzzle and art style, he had to bring everything in tight.
He visited Gillette this winter to take a tour of the community.
“I see what the locals see, I see what a tourist might see, and I look into the history, take a lot of photos and I look at the lay of the land,” he said.
Community cornerstones such as Cam-plex and the Recreation Center are featured, and haul trucks and railroad cars filled with coal can be seen in the distance. The Energy Capital Sports Complex and the National High School Finals Rodeo feature heavily into the piece as well.
It all comes together in a celebration of Gillette’s past, present and future, and the full puzzle will be unveiled at a free city festival Friday afternoon at Gillette College.
Angela Williams, executive assistant for the city of Gillette, said the puzzle will feature local businesses and restaurants and “real people from the community.”
It’s “a collaboration of his vision and our vision,” she said.
And throughout the piece, Dowdle painted certain individuals who were influential to Gillette, from elected officials to former and current educators, just to name a few.
For instance, the late Sen. Mike Enzi and his wife Diana are depicted, and Diana Enzi will be one of 12 people who will get to place a piece in a large version of the puzzle at the city festival Friday.
“We tried to pick people that have had a big impact on the community,” Williams said.
That large wooden puzzle will be on display at City Hall in the lobby.
The event Friday will start at 4 p.m. with Wyoming magician Byron Grey, who was in Gillette earlier this year as part of the library’s summer reading program kickoff.
The Gillette Police Department and the Campbell County Fire Department will have vehicles out, the Animal Shelter will have an adopt-a-pet event and there will be a bounce house for kids.
At 5:30 p.m., the puzzle will be unveiled. There will be an American folk band and dancers, and the Gillette Chamber Singers will sing the national anthem. Puzzles will be available for purchase at the festival, as well as afterward at City Hall.
Williams said she’s excited to see what the community thinks of the painting.
“We love it, everybody that’s seen it has just loved it,” she said. “It’s more than we had hoped for.”
Dowdle has done pieces for large cities like Los Angeles, Denver and Las Vegas, as well as national parks, but his favorite projects are the small towns. A Gillette native saying they love their home town is different from say, someone from Chicago saying they love Chicago, he said.
“A small town, it’s a family,” he said. “You know more people, and because of that, everybody knows the great places. It’s not a mystery of what to paint, what to include, what the best views are, what’s iconic.”
Dowdle visited Gillette in February during the middle of a blizzard, where he learned that “as much as I like to think I still have Wyoming in my blood, I’ve gotten soft in my older days.”
And despite the cold weather, Dowdle found that the community members he spoke to still had this positive and upbeat energy.
“(For Gillette), a blizzard, that’s just another day, it was no big deal. That’s how it goes,” he said. “That is something I always loved about Wyoming in general, but Gillette’s a good trademark for that Wyoming spirit.”
The big boot sign in front of the Frontier Auto Museum particularly stood out to Dowdle.
He said that stretch of Second Street, which includes The Coop and the Campbell County Rockpile Museum, felt like the center of the community.
“I feel cities, I feel where the heartbeat is, and it feels like it’s by that area,” he said.
One feature that Dowdle wishes he could’ve done more with is Dalbey Memorial Park. While it is featured in the puzzle, due to space constraints he wasn’t able to fully showcase what a “world class park” it is.
It’s a park “as good as you’re going to find in any city,” he said.
“The art, open space, a walking trail, the view’s good, I was just taken by it,” Dowdle said. “The fact that they have art, the sculptures around the lake, Central Park has that, but Central Park also has 18 million people.”
Dowdle said his goal with the piece is to bring up positive memories in the minds of everyone who sees it.
“There’s a part of town for everyone that has memories attached to it,” he said. “I want people to reminisce on the places they’ve been.”
And as a storyteller, Dowdle hopes to bring people together.
“Whether we get away from it or we embrace it, it is in our soul,” he said. “It brings us all closer together. Once you tell a story, somebody is going to relate to it. We have more in common than we don’t.
“We’re still good people, we need each other, and everybody matters,” he said. “That’s something we all have to come to grips with.”
It can be easy to feel “like we’re lost in a sea of humanity,” he said, but every person, and every piece of the puzzle, matters.
“If you have one piece missing out of a thousand, that’s the most important piece.”
