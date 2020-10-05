Lakeview Elementary resource aid Angel Hanson, front right, is shown various styles and options for silicone rings by EK Jewelers employee Julia Rasse during an event geared toward educators Saturday morning.
Lakeview Elementary resource aid Angel Hanson, front right, is shown various styles and options for silicone rings by EK Jewelers employee Julia Rasse during an event geared toward educators Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.