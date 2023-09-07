DRUNKEN DRIVING
ARIEL AVENUE AND HARVEST MOON DRIVE: Police arrested a 34-year-old man after someone called him in for driving a side-by-side through a field at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found the black and blue Polaris driving south on Butler Spaeth Road and turning onto Harvest Moon Drive without using a turn signal. They stopped the driver who showed signs of intoxication and refused field sobriety tests before being arrested, Police Capt. Jason Marcus said.
SHOPLIFTING
MENARDS: Police arrested a 36-year-old woman for theft and liquid meth possession Wednesday after she was called in for shoplifting from Menards. When officers arrived to the store, the woman and 44-year-old man she was with were contacted and she fled on foot. Officers found her nearby at the Country Inn and Suites and learned she had a Campbell County warrant for probation violation for an underlying charge of child endangerment. She’s believed to have taken $131.18 in merchandise from the store. Both she and the man were given trespass notices from the store, Marcus said.
COUNTERFEITING
OLD CHICAGO: A group of seven diners are suspected of paying for their meal with a fake $100 bill Monday. The diners had a $64.89 tab and paid with the bill, which was labeled “copy money.” The server didn’t notice the fake and gave the group $35.11 in change. The server has not been questioned yet and the diners remain unidentified, Marcus said.
DRUGS
2500 BLOCK LEDOUX AVENUE: A 43-year-old man was arrested for use of a controlled substance Monday morning after he called police to report a civil issue with his wife. When they arrived, the man showed signs of drug use and admitted to having used meth recently. He took a drug test that came back positive for meth and THC, Marcus said.
PROPERTY DESTRUCTION
700 BLOCK GOLDENROD AVENUE: It’s unclear who’s been hitting golf balls at a 51-year-old woman’s residence. She reported Wednesday morning that she had been finding golf balls in her yard for about a week. She’s found two dents on the exterior of her residence so far and estimates about $150 in damage. There are no suspects or witnesses and the investigation continues, Marcus said.
TOBACCO VIOLATION
THUNDER BASIN HIGH SCHOOL: School resource officers ticketed a 16-year-old boy Wednesday after he and a group of other students were seen suspiciously gathered in a bathroom during lunch. School employees saw the group and approached the boy who handed over a vape pen. His guardians were contacted, Marcus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.