A crabapple tree blossoms along West 2nd Street on Tuesday. The tree, which is native to cold temperature areas, generally ripen in late summer or fall. After fruiting, the fruit can remain on the tree for a month or more.
If you go by the calendar, the last day of summer was Monday. And the end of summer in Gillette this year comes with a show as local crabapple trees are blossoming, like this one on West Second Street.
City of Gillette Parks Manager Janie Kuntz said she usually would expect crabapples to be growing on the trees by this time of year, but she's never seen them in full bloom this late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.