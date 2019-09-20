Campbell County Health has been the victim of a ransomware attack that has affected all of the organization's computer systems.
The organization is on “full divert,” said Steve Crichton, vice president of plant and facilities for CCH. This means CCH is not accepting any EMS transports into the emergency room at Campbell County Memorial Hospital and is having to instead divert patients to other hospitals.
The hospitals in Casper, Sheridan and Rapid City, South Dakota, are aware of the situation. Casper and Rapid City are full but are willing to talk to CCH about accepting patients on a case-by-case basis, Crichton said. Sheridan has beds available.
And EMS officials in Crook and Weston counties “understand they can’t bring anybody to us right now,” said Campbell County Health board trustee Ronda Boller.
The hospital’s cybersecurity authorities have been contacted, Crichton said, but the issues are expected to last through the weekend.
“Most of the systems we depend on for our patient care are not able to be seen by anyone. We have all computers in the hospital shut off at this point,” Crichton said.
CCH also has been talking to the state Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, the governor’s office and the FBI.
Campbell County Commissioners approved a resolution Friday afternoon declaring a disaster to initiate the process of an 1135 waiver.
David King, Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator, said if a hospital diverts patients to a less capable facility, it risks losing some of its federal reimbursement funds. The waiver, if approved, protects the organization from this. It has to start with a local disaster declaration and work its way up the chain, ending up at the federal level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.