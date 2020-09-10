A great blue heron wades in Donkey Creek as temperatures rose into the low 50s Wednesday afternoon. Cooler temperatures earlier in the week brought a trace of snow to Gillette after highs in the upper 90s over the weekend.
Weather has been on the minds of many in this part of the country as the Labor Day weekend heat gave way to low temperatures and snowfall in Colorado, South Dakota, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming early this week.
The temperatures in Gillette weren’t noteworthy simply because of the wide swing from high to low. Records were set Tuesday and Wednesday.
