Thirty new COVID-19 cases added Monday afternoon in Campbell County put the county over 1,500 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
There are another 126 probable cases, 863 actives and 686 cases that have recovered, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
As a show of scale, Wyoming as a whole surpassed 15,000 confirmed cases, reaching 15,311 when the state department of Health updated its numbers Monday. There are another 2,699 probable cases, 7,197 active cases and 10,699 cases that have recovered in the state.
The state’s death toll remained stable at 114.
As the number of cases has gone up, hospitalizations have followed suit.
Monday marked a new high water mark for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wyoming, with 172 patients throughout the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Those numbers have climbed steadily since this wave of coronavirus has spread throughout the state.
There were only 27 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state on Oct. 1. That number has increased more than 600% in the 40 days since then.
The 16 COVID-19 patients at Campbell County Memorial Hospital is the most the hospital has seen at a single time so far. Four of those patients are in the ICU. The hospital’s other three ICU beds are taken up by other patients, meaning all seven of its ICU beds are accounted for as of Monday morning.
Laramie County continues to have the highest case count in the state, with 1,940 confirmed cases alongside 566 probables. Natrona now has the second most cases since the pandemic began, with 1,917 confirmed cases and 464 probables, followed by Albany 1,839 (178), Fremont 1,718 (242), Campbell County 1,504 (126) and Teton 974 (33).
