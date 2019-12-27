Nobody was home when a passerby noticed smoke and flames coming from a home at 73 Montgomery Road west of Gillette on Friday morning.
A man noticed the fire and went to the house to see if anyone was inside, but nobody was, the Campbell County Fire Department reported.
The passerby then called and reported the fire at 9:48 a.m., prompting a response from the Campbell Fire Department, said Capt. Bryan Borgialli. The first unit arrived eight minutes later and observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the house, along with a pickup fully engulfed.
After fighting the blaze for about two hours, it was declared out at 11:40 a.m., Borgialli said.
The response and containment “was pretty routine,” he said.
The home belongs to Connie and Daniel Hopper, who were out of town at the time, he said. A housesitter, Tyler Pownall, had been staying there with his girlfriend, but they were in Gillette at the time the fire was reported.
Pownall arrived back at the scene while firefighters were still knocking the flames down and seemed to be in a little bit of shock. He confirmed nobody was inside.
“What do you do at this point, you know?” he said as firefighters worked in and around the house.
The building has “significant fire and smoke damage throughout,” Borgialli said, adding that fire investigators were still at the scene Friday afternoon. Until their work is complete he’s not sure what part of the house the fire started in or what caused it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.