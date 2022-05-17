A former Campbell County Recreation Center employee was arrested Monday after he was caught on surveillance video entering the building in the middle of the night.
Jeremy Mountain, 48, was arrested for felony burglary after he was seen on video entering the recreation center around 2 a.m. Saturday where he took items from the lost and found bin as well as coins from the “coin machines,” said Police Sgt. Dean Welch.
