Ampitheater Site
Buy Now

Heavy equipment parked in November 2022 at Cam-plex Park, as ground clearing for an amphitheater was underway at Cam-plex Park.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The International Pathfinders Camporee is about 450 days away, and preparation for the estimated 60,000 people coming to town is continuing.

(1) comment

rnrolson2020

What is the county doing about having extra emergency personal available? You can't tell me that what they have now will be sufficient for 90k+ (our current population plus the above mentioned 60k planning to attend) people.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.