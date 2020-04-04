The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming has grown to 187 as of Saturday morning, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.
The WDH reports 2,226 tests having been completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, along with 905 tests from commercial labs and a single state test done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, 131 of the positive test results were from the state laboratory while 56 came from commercial labs.
For the first time in the local coronavirus pandemic response, the state Department of Health's numbers don't coincide with what Campbell County Public Health is reporting.
The state lab reports seven confirmed cases in the county, while Public Health on Friday said three new cases were confirmed, bringing the local count to nine.
All of the latest cases are known contacts of previously confirmed patients.
Two of them, a man and a woman both in their 50s, have been in close contact with each other. The third is a man in his 60s.
All three don't require hospitalization and are quarantining at home, Public Health reports.
Campbell County has so far had 210 tests completed at the state lab and has four tests awaiting results.
Laramie County has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 42, followed by Teton and Fremont counties each with 36. Natrona County has 23 cases and Sheridan County 11. Seventeen of the state’s 23 counties now have at least one confirmed case.
Of the 187 cases in Wyoming, 49 have already recovered and there have so far been no coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
