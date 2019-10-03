Firefighter John Pafford helps Pronghorn Elementary student Owen Hanson through a window during a learning exercise where the students learned what to do if they wake up and their house is on fire on Wednesday at Fire Station 1.
Firefighter John Pafford helps Pronghorn Elementary student Owen Hanson through a window during a learning exercise where the students learned what to do if they wake up and their house is on fire on Wednesday at Fire Station 1.
Kids have different heroes and role models, but firefighters capture the imagination of many.
On Wednesday morning, Pronghorn Elementary School junior kindergarten student Owen Hanson was sleeping on a bed inside a Campbell County Fire Station classroom when a smoke alarm went off. He immediately went down to his knees on the carpet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.