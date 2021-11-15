A 33-year-old man was arrested for both reckless endangerment and child endangerment on Saturday after he allegedly pointed a handgun at his 32-year-old neighbor and then left the loaded pistol on the couch with his 9-year-old daughter.
Three independent witnesses said they saw the man leave his home in the 3100 block of Saddle String Circle, approach the 32-year-old man and point a black handgun at him before returning inside his residence, said Police Cpl. Dan Stroup.
