The Campbell County School District will begin educating all of its K-12 students remotely starting Monday.
The district submitted its adapted learning plan to the state Friday and was notified of the plan's approval Wednesday morning. It is designed to offer meaningful instruction in an engaging, family-friendly format. Modifications to the plans will be made as necessary, according to a press release.
Each school has developed its own plan to meet the needs of its students and parents can find their schools' individual plans on the district’s website, ccsd.k12.wy.us.
The remote instruction will be delivered in a number of ways, including live or recorded presentations, collaborative lessons, online forum discussions, hands-on activities, learning packets and independent projects, as well as a handful of other methods.
There also will be opportunities for remediation and enrichment.
School staff have been actively contacting families to evaluate their technology needs. Devices are available for check out, and parents are encouraged to contact their child’s school to request devices.
The state Department of Education will conduct status checks at the end of April and, if necessary, in May to make sure districts are sticking to the plan. Failure to adhere may result in daily proportional reduction of block grant funding.
School counselors are available to provide academic guidance, social/emotional learning and career and college readiness. Parents may contact their child’s school to consult with nursing staff regarding student health. The Kid Clinic remains open to provide primary care and mental health services.
