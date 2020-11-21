Toilet paper, household goods in short supply again as COVID-19 spreads

A shopper passes by a fully stocked section of toilet paper at Family Dollar on Thursday morning. Other stores around Gillette are running out of basic goods in response to a continued surge in COVID-19 cases in Campbell County.
In the paper goods aisle at Smith’s Food and Drug in Gillette, Chuck Moore tossed two packages of toilet paper into his shopping cart. Following the one-way arrows on the floor, Moore had to walk more than midway down the aisle to find the packages because the shelves on his left where the toilet paper should be were mostly barren.
“I think people are going bats- — crazy, personally,” Moore said about another run toilet paper and other essentials as the COVID-19 pandemic surges in the community. “It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.”
